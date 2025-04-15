Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:

BB Seguridade Participacoes S.A. BBSEY: This insurance, pension, and bonds company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA Price and Consensus

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA price-consensus-chart | BB Seguridade Participacoes SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA dividend-yield-ttm | BB Seguridade Participacoes SA Quote

Marex Group plc MRX: This financial services platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Marex Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Marex Group PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Marex Group PLC Quote

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This banking and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus

HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

HSBC Holdings plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

HSBC Holdings plc dividend-yield-ttm | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

