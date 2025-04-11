Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

Energias de Portugal EDPFY: This company which ranks among Europe's major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal's largest business groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Energias de Portugal Price and Consensus

Energias de Portugal price-consensus-chart | Energias de Portugal Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

Energias de Portugal Dividend Yield (TTM)

Energias de Portugal dividend-yield-ttm | Energias de Portugal Quote

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qifu Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Qifu Technology, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Qifu Technology, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Qifu Technology, Inc. Quote

Orange ORANY: This company which offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Orange Price and Consensus

Orange price-consensus-chart | Orange Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Orange Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orange dividend-yield-ttm | Orange Quote

