Best Income Stock to Buy for September 22nd

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD: This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

