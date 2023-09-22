News & Insights

Best Income Stock to Buy for September 22nd

September 22, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD: This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

