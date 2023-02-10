Best Income Stock to Buy for February 10th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.39%.

Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

