Best Income Stock to Buy for October 7th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT: This bank holding company which provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.