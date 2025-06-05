Technology

Best Income Stock to Buy for June 5th

June 05, 2025 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Telenor TELNY: This leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Telenor ASA Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Telenor ASA Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Telenor ASA (TELNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

