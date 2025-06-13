Best Income Stock to Buy for June 13th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

Chemung Financial Corp CHMG: This bank holding company which is engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

