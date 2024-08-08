Best Income Stock to Buy for August 8th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Meritage Homes MTH: This company which is one of the leading designers and builders of single-family homes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

