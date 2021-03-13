BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) last week released its latest annual, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Unfortunately, BEST delivered a serious earnings miss. Revenues of CN¥30b were 10% below expectations, and statutory losses ballooned 252% to CN¥4.28 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:BEST Earnings and Revenue Growth March 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from BEST's five analysts is for revenues of CN¥37.7b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 96% to CN¥0.19. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥37.7b and losses of CN¥0.80 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed BEST'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a very promising decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of CN¥26.24, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic BEST analyst has a price target of CN¥5.86 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥1.50. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that BEST is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 26% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 27% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.7% annually. So although BEST is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

