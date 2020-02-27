Best-in-Class Customer Service: The Intersection Between Strategy and Culture

By Judith Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer, Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus recently kicked off a new interview series entitled, #TALKtoUltimus.

Below is an introduction to an interview leadership coaching expert, Tim Kight, Founder/CEO of Focus 3. In this podcast, Tim outlines what it means to be a client-centric organization, and the principles and leadership needed to help organizations deliver best-in-class customer service.

Many companies say they are best-in-class or client-centric organizations in their branding and mission statements, but there is a definite disconnect between those words and the reality of how they are translated down through the ranks to front-line employees interacting directly with clients.

Why the Disconnect?

The mission of Tim’s company is helping organizations around the world align the power of leadership, culture, and behavior to achieve elite results. In his view, it’s easy for company executives to make high-level strategic and branding decisions about goals of the organization, and to say with conviction that those goals are part of the overall culture. But it’s another to realize that clients may have a very different view of the company from their daily interactions with middle managers and front-line employees.

In working to gain and retain loyal customers, companies today must be hyper-focused on both strategy and culture to achieve results. So, how do successful companies succeed when other companies don’t?

The full podcast explores the attributes of elite companies that connect both strategy and culture within organizations by being not only client-focused, but also initiating and changing the level of engagement down through the ranks to make those promises stick on an ongoing basis.

Successful organizations know it’s not just a one or the other proposition – you need both strategy and culture to achieve sustainable results.

Learn more about Tim’s recommendations for creating a blueprint for success by listening to the full podcast HERE.

Our #TalktoUltimUS series is promoted on social media, via Blog posts and on a new Podcast page on the Ultimus website.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Focus 3 is committed to continuously learning about the physics of performance. CEO Tim Kight and his team focus on helping teams and individuals identify a deeper understanding of how people, leaders, and organizations combine to produce results – identified as The R Factor to build better leaders, better culture, and better behavior.

