Best High-Yield Savings Accounts

If you don't already have a high-yield savings account, why not? By not taking advantage of saving rates, which are currently very high, you're leaving money on the table. Easy money. Setting up a high-yield savings account is simple and straightforward, making it a no-brainer place to save your cash. You'll earn interest on your money over time, with zero effort on your part.

Currently, savings rates on high-yield accounts are notably high. They've been rising since March 2022, when the Fed began hiking interest rates in an attempt to combat high inflation. At the last meeting, the central bank raised interest rates for the 11th time, boosting the fed funds rate, a key overnight bank lending rate, to a target range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Analysts think more rate hikes are still a possibility later this year, which means savings rates could go slightly higher.

Right now, some of the top earning savings accounts are offering rates over 4% to 5%, significantly higher than the national average of 0.42% for traditional savings accounts.

High-yield savings accounts

Here are some of the top earning high-yield savings accounts available today:

Western Alliance Bank Savings Account

APY: 5.20%

Minimum opening deposit: $1

No monthly fee

UFB Direct

APY: 5.06%

Minimum opening deposit: $0

No monthly fee

Popular Direct

APY: 5.05%

Minimum opening deposit: $100

No monthly fee

CIT Bank

APY: 5.05%

Minimum opening deposit: $100

No monthly fee

Bask Bank

APY: 5.00%

Minimum opening deposit: $0

No monthly fee

Synchrony

APY: 4.50%

Minimum opening deposit: $0

No monthly fee

Citizens

APY: 4.50%

Minimum opening deposit: $0.01

No monthly fee

Betterment

APY: 4.50%

Minimum opening deposit: $10

No monthly fee

Quontic

APY: 4.50%

Minimum opening deposit: $100

No monthly fee

Discover

APY: 4.30%

Minimum opening deposit: $0

No monthly fee

SFGI Direct

APY: 4.26%

Minimum opening deposit: $1

No monthly fee

Opening a high-yield savings account is a great option if you're looking for a risk-free way to maximize your savings. Unlike CDs, where your cash is locked away for a certain period of time, high yield savings accounts let you easily access the funds in your account. For this reason, they're good options for short-term savings goals or emergency funds. Plus, sometimes these accounts offer a savings account bonus, putting more money in your pocket.

Another way to browse rates on high-yield savings accounts is by using our tool, in partnership with Bankrate, below.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.