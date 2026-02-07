The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Unbeatable Income

Key Points

Hormel is an out-of-favor Dividend King that has just raised its dividend once again.

Enterprise Products Partners' reliable midstream business backs an ultra-high yield.

It can be hard to find good high-yield stocks when the S&P 500 is offering a tiny 1.1% yield. However, it is not impossible. Here's why dividend investors will love high-yielding Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) and even higher-yielding Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

Hormel Foods is deeply out of favor

Hormel's 4.7% dividend yield is near the highest level in the company's history. There's a good reason. The company hasn't been hitting on all cylinders for a few years. The impact of post-pandemic inflation and difficulty in pushing through price increases has been a lingering headwind. The board of directors brought back the company's previous CEO to help right the ship.

Early results are promising, with organic sales growing year over year in each quarter of 2025. Still, price increases aren't keeping up with cost increases, so earnings are weak. However, the company's business clearly remains on a solid foundation. This is why the company increased the dividend by a token 1%, extending the dividend streak to 60 consecutive years.

All in, Hormel looks like a strong turnaround story involving a reliable Dividend King, or a company that's raised its payout for at least 50 years. If history is any guide, it'll be worth the risk for most dividend investors.

Enterprise Products Partners offers a boring yield in an exciting industry

Enterprise Products Partners operates in the energy sector, which is known for being volatile. However, it is a North American midstream giant, which changes the equation. It basically charges fees for using the energy infrastructure assets it owns, producing reliable cash flows through the entire energy cycle to support its lofty 6.2% yield.

The distribution has been increased for 27 consecutive years, which is basically as long as Enterprise has been publicly traded. And with distributable cash flow covering the distribution by a very comfortable 1.7x, it seems likely that more distribution growth is in store.

The one major caveat with Enterprise is that the distribution yield is likely to make up the lion's share of an investor's return over time. Slow and steady is the name of the game with this income investment. However, that probably won't bother dividend lovers one bit, given the lofty income stream it throws off.

You have high-yield options

If you dig in just a little, you can still find great high-yield stocks like Hormel and Enterprise. Get to know them, and you'll figure out which is the best for your portfolio today.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Hormel Foods. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.