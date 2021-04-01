Stocks

Best Healthcare Stocks in 2021

One of the major problems in the healthcare sector is how to collect and efficiently use data. That makes the healthcare sector a logical application for artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. However, such uses can bring legitimate privacy concerns, such as how healthcare data can be used in predictive analysis.

Still, having consumers embracing technology is an important first step. Here are three great healthcare stocks embracing the change.


HCAT Health Catalyst Inc 48.17 2.99 7 Tech Stocks Becoming Healthcare Stocks
TDOC Teladoc Health Inc 182.79 0.57 4 Telehealth Stocks for Healthier Returns This Year
GMED Globus Medical Inc 61.85 0.29 10 Robotics Stocks on the Technological Cutting Edge

