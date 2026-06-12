Best Health & Fitness Stocks Investors Should Buy Today

An updated edition of the April 23, 2026 article.

The health and fitness industry has grown well beyond its former niche status to become a powerfulglobal market supported by a broad shift toward healthier lifestyles. Consumers are no longer satisfied with occasional exercise alone. They are placing greater emphasis on balanced nutrition, consistent workout routines and more holistic wellness solutions. Demand continues to rise across gyms, supplements and personalized programs, while technological innovation has made managing health easier and more interactive. Wearables, fitness apps and virtual coaching platforms now offer real-time insights, tailored plans and ongoing encouragement. Meanwhile, growing awareness around obesity, chronic illnesses and mental well-being has strengthened the focus on preventive care as part of everyday life.

Major technology companies are helping accelerate this transformation. Apple AAPL, with its Apple Watch ecosystem and Fitness+ service, integrates activity monitoring with guided fitness experiences. Amazon AMZN is deepening its presence in healthcare through One Medical, pairing AI-enabled tools with virtual care to enhance accessibility and convenience. These efforts are changing the way consumers approach wellness, bringing together fitness, healthcare and daily habits, while simultaneously supporting the industry’s long-term expansion.

Market forecasts underscore the scale of this opportunity. The global health and wellness market is projected to reach $7.76 trillion by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 4.94% from 2026. Preventive healthcare initiatives, workplace wellness programs and favorable policy support continue to fuel demand. At the same time, niche offerings such as boutique fitness studios and premium wellness clubs point to a more integrated view of physical, nutritional and mental health. This changing landscape is creating fresh growth opportunities for companies such as Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, Beyond Meat BYND and Life Time Group Holdings LTH.

For investors, the takeaway is straightforward: wellness remains a durable long-term trend. As people continue to make health a priority, demand for fitness, nutrition and digital health solutions is likely to remain resilient. This Health & Fitness Screen highlights key companies in the space — including the names mentioned above — helping investors identify opportunities in a market positioned for continued growth.

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3 Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now

Columbia Sportswear Company’s health and fitness-related business is built around outdoor, active and lifestyle products across apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. Its portfolio spans Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hardwear and prAna, giving the company exposure to everyday activity as well as more demanding outdoor pursuits. Columbia serves hikers, trail runners, snow-sport consumers, anglers, hunters and people looking for daily outdoor essentials. Mountain Hardwear focuses on technical apparel, accessories and equipment for climbers, mountaineers, skiers, snowboarders and trail athletes. prAna adds a softer active-lifestyle angle, combining versatile apparel and accessories with movement, mindfulness and personal style.

Over time, the business has moved from functional outdoor utility toward a broader wellness-and-active-living platform. Columbia began in 1938 as a regional hat distributor and has grown into a global designer, marketer and distributor of products meant to help people stay active outdoors. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s offerings are not positioned as gym equipment or medical wellness products; rather, its connection to health and fitness comes through enabling movement, recreation and comfort in outdoor settings. Product design has remained central to this evolution, with the company emphasizing innovation, fit, construction, technical performance, quality, value, versatility and style. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More recently, Columbia has tried to sharpen this active positioning through its ACCELERATE Growth Strategy. Announced in 2024, the strategy is aimed at bringing younger, more active consumers into the Columbia brand while retaining existing value-oriented shoppers. In 2025, the company marked progress by launching the “Engineered for Whatever” brand platform, introducing products designed for a younger active consumer and refreshing Columbia.com with stronger features and photography. The strategy also calls for more focused demand creation, elevated omni-channel brand experiences, fewer and clearer product collections, and continued delivery of durable, high-value outdoor essentials.

Beyond Meat offers plant-based meats and newer plant-based food and beverage products built around beef, pork and poultry platforms. Its portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Steak, Beyond Sun Sausage, value-added meals such as Beyond Bakes, Beyond Skillet Meals and Beyond Bowls, and the newer Beyond Ground, Beyond Steak Filet and Beyond Chicken Pieces. These products are designed to give consumers the taste, texture and everyday use of animal-based meat while using plant-derived proteins and ingredients.

The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s intent of health and fitness has become more direct over time. Its mission ties plant-based eating to human health, while its product work focuses on nutrition, macronutrients and simpler ingredients. In 2024, Beyond Burger IV, Beyond Beef IV and Beyond Sausage IV moved to avocado oil, simplified ingredient lists, 0 mg cholesterol, no added antibiotics or hormones and no GMOs. Beyond Steak also became the first plant-based meat product to meet the nutritional guidelines of the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program. Beyond Sun Sausage followed with similar nutrition-focused positioning, while the value-added meals line extended Beyond Meat protein into convenient, ready-to-heat formats.

By 2025 and early 2026, the business had evolved beyond meat analogues into broader plant-based protein. Beyond Ground was launched as a four-ingredient, unseasoned protein base, while Beyond Steak Filet and Beyond Chicken Pieces added more center-of-plate options with avocado oil and plant proteins. The clearest step into fitness-oriented adjacencies was Beyond Immerse, a protein drink combining plant protein, fiber, antioxidants and electrolytes through the Beyond Test Kitchen direct-to-consumer platform.

This shift reflects a company trying to respond to weaker plant-based meat demand by improving health perception, working with nutrition and medical organizations, and broadening into products built around protein, fiber and other functional macronutrients.

Life Time Group Holdings is a provider of premium health, fitness and wellness experiences through resort-like athletic country clubs, supported by a broader physical and digital ecosystem. Its centers typically include large fitness floors with high-end equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, recovery areas, indoor and outdoor pools, bistros, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, childcare and Kids Academy spaces. The company serves nearly 1.6 million individual members, representing about 873,000 memberships as of December 31, 2025, across more than 185 centers in the United States and Canada. Its offerings are delivered by more than 44,000 team members, including over 11,100 certified fitness professionals.

Life Time’s business has evolved from a traditional fitness-center concept into what it describes as a “Healthy Way of Life” lifestyle and leisure brand. Over more than 30 years, the company has built a model that combines fitness, wellness, community and country club-style amenities. Member engagement is central to this model. Life Time offers services and activities for different age groups and needs, including Dynamic Personal Training, Dynamic Stretch, small group training, swim lessons, sport-specific coaching, nutrition coaching, ARORA for older adults, MIORA performance and longevity health services, athletic events, kids’ programs and social events. In 2025, it also organized about 51,800 events, reinforcing its role as a community hub.

The #2 Ranked company has continued to broaden the health and fitness theme through new services, digital tools and adjacent lifestyle offerings. Recent initiatives include pickleball expansion, LT Games, broader sales of LTH nutritional products and an integrated digital app with live fitness classes, remote personal training, nutrition and weight-loss support, wellness content and the L•AI•C personal companion. Life Time has also extended its ecosystem into healthy work and living environments through Life Time Work and Life Time Living, helping members connect health and wellness with daily routines beyond the club.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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