Best Health & Fitness Stocks for Investors Betting on Wellness

The health and fitness landscape has shifted from a small, specialized segment to a powerful global force, driven by a broad push toward healthier lifestyles. People now want more than periodic exercise — they look for nutritious eating habits, organized workout plans, and well-rounded wellness support. Gyms, supplements, and personalized programs are seeing steady momentum, while technology has made managing personal health easier and more engaging. Wearables, fitness apps, and virtual coaching now offer instant feedback, tailored recommendations, and ongoing encouragement. Growing concern around obesity, chronic illness, and mental health has further strengthened the move toward preventive, everyday wellness.

Major technology companies are helping accelerate this transformation. Apple (AAPL), through Apple Watch and its Fitness+ service, pairs activity tracking with structured workout experiences. Amazon (AMZN) is expanding its healthcare presence with One Medical, blending AI-driven features with virtual care to simplify access to health services. These advancements are redefining how individuals approach wellness, creating a seamless blend of fitness, healthcare, and daily routines — and pushing industry expansion even faster.

The scale of the shift is backed by strong projections. The global health and wellness market is forecast to reach $11 trillion by 2034, at a steady 5.4% CAGR from 2025. Preventive health efforts, employer wellness initiatives, and supportive public policies continue to bolster demand. Meanwhile, specialized formats — from boutique studios to high-end wellness clubs — reflect a more interconnected view of physical, nutritional, and emotional well-being. This evolution is opening new revenue paths for companies such as United Natural Foods (UNFI), The Beachbody Company (BODI), Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) and Peloton Interactive (PTON).

For investors, the takeaway is clear: wellness remains a long-term priority. As people continue to invest in their health, interest in fitness, nutrition, and digital care solutions should stay strong. Our Health & Fitness Screen highlights leading names in the space — including the four above — helping surface opportunities in a market positioned for durable growth.

4 Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now

United Natural Foods focuses on distributing a wide range of natural, organic, and healthier food products, making it a strong fit for consumers who prioritize wellness and active lifestyles. Its catalog spans grocery, fresh foods, supplements, personal care, produce and specialty items, giving retailers access to nutrition-focused brands and clean-label offerings. The company also operates a meaningful portfolio of owned brands — such as WILD HARVEST, WOODSTOCK, Field Day, and ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY — which emphasize organic ingredients, simpler formulations, and wellness-oriented product choices. Through these assortments, UNFI plays a direct role in supplying the healthier eating patterns and active-living needs that define the modern fitness and wellness market.

United Natural Foods has steadily expanded its focus by enhancing its strength in product categories that play an important role in health and fitness. Its Woodstock Farms Manufacturing business supports the market for wholesome snacks like nuts, seeds, dried fruit, and trail mixes — items linked to nutrition, clean energy, and active lifestyles. The company has also invested heavily in organic-certified operations, with more than 30 distribution centers recognized as Organic Handlers under the National Organic Program, reinforcing trust and transparency around natural products. These efforts reflect an evolution from traditional food distribution toward a broader role in enabling sustainable, wellness-driven consumption across North America. United Natural Foods currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

United Natural Foods’ shift also includes service advancements that further support emerging health brands. Its digital marketplace helps smaller wellness-focused suppliers scale nationally, while the UNFI Foundation funds programs tied to regenerative agriculture, food safety, and nutrition access — all themes intertwined with long-term community health. By combining product depth, certified sourcing, and mission-aligned initiatives, the company has steadily strengthened its position in the wellness economy. This evolution highlights how United Natural Foods has broadened its influence across the health and fitness landscape while adapting to consumer demand for natural, nutritious, and responsibly sourced products.

The Beachbody Company's health and fitness business relies on a broad mix of digital workout content, structured nutrition plans, and resources designed to support stress management and mindset improvement. The company offers one of the industry’s largest on-demand fitness libraries, featuring roughly 10,900 videos across well-known brands such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix, and LIIFT4, all accessible through its BODi subscription platform. This broad library is complemented by nutrition and wellness solutions, including Shakeology, Beachbody Performance supplements, and BEACHBARs — products designed to support healthy weight loss, energy, and recovery. By combining fitness, nutrition, and mindset features in a single digital destination, The Beachbody Company positions itself as a holistic health-and-wellness provider.

The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has greatly expanded and improved its digital model. It began as one of the earliest fitness streaming platforms, eventually expanding into interactive experiences with BODi and enhanced search and discovery features. The platform shifted toward a more integrated “Health Esteem” approach, layering mindset content onto workout and nutrition programs to help users build sustainable habits. BODI also extended its reach through multiple streaming surfaces — from mobile devices to connected TVs — and supplemented engagement with measurable analytics like DAU/MAU ratios, which reached 31.7% in 2024. The company additionally offered individual digital program purchases and bundled offerings combining digital subscriptions with nutritional products.

The business further evolved its go-to-market strategy. Historically driven by a multi-level marketing network, BODI shifted to a single-level affiliate model in late 2024 to streamline operations and broaden distribution. This “Pivot” eliminated Partner fees, reduced workforce size, and centralized sales through BODi.com. The company also moved away from connected hardware, deciding in 2024 to discontinue sales of the BODi Bike beginning in early 2025. These changes reflect The Beachbody Company’s transition toward a leaner, digitally focused fitness and nutrition business built around recurring subscriptions and branded wellness solutions.

Life Time Group Holdings offers high-end health, fitness, and wellness amenities through its expansive chain of large-format athletic clubs. Each location offers an integrated mix of fitness floors, studio classes, personal training, sports programs, aquatics, spas, cafés, and recovery services — creating a comprehensive lifestyle environment rather than a traditional gym. These clubs are designed to support long-term health goals through strength and cardio equipment, small-group training, yoga and Pilates studios, and specialized programs for adults and children. Memberships remain the core product, complemented by Life Time’s digital platform, which delivers on-demand classes and guided workouts that extend the wellness experience beyond physical clubs.

Life Time has transformed from a traditional gym operator into a broader wellness-driven brand. The #2 Ranked company has steadily expanded club formats, adding indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, upgraded recovery spaces, and expanded Kids Academy offerings. It has also invested in large-scale athletic events, endurance races, and sports competitions, creating additional engagement channels that reinforce its position in the broader health and fitness landscape. Life Time’s in-club cafés and nutrition-focused offerings complement these services, reflecting an approach that blends activity, recovery and lifestyle under one umbrella.

Life Time continues to speed up its transformation by making targeted operational and strategic changes. The company continues to pursue a real-estate-driven growth strategy, leveraging long-term owned and leased properties to open new athletic country clubs in targeted metropolitan areas. It has refined membership tiers and pricing structures, invested in digital capabilities, and reassessed certain non-core operations to strengthen profitability. Life Time also emphasizes healthy environments—prioritizing air quality, cleanliness, and well-maintained facilities—to support member wellbeing. Together, these efforts show how the company has broadened its health and fitness footprint, evolving into a multi-dimensional wellness platform that continues to adapt to changing consumer expectations.

Peloton Interactive builds its business around a connected fitness ecosystem that blends premium hardware, engaging digital content, and an interactive community. Its core products include the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row, all of which integrate with the Peloton platform to deliver real-time performance metrics and immersive instructor-led classes. Subscribers access thousands of live and on-demand workouts spanning cycling, running, strength, yoga, and functional training through the Peloton App and All-Access Memberships. Additional accessories, such as heart-rate monitors and strength equipment, reinforce Peloton’s focus on full-body training and long-term wellness engagement. This model positions the company as a comprehensive digital fitness provider supporting at-home and on-the-go health routines.

Over time, Peloton has evolved its business to expand its reach and strengthen recurring engagement. The Zacks #2 Ranked company has shifted from a hardware-first strategy toward a more balanced mix of connected devices and subscription services, reflecting the growing importance of recurring revenue from its App tiers and All-Access memberships. Content has continued to diversify, with new modalities, gamified experiences, and trainer-driven programming designed to elevate motivation and retention. Peloton also broadened its omnichannel approach through retail partners, third-party distribution, and global expansion initiatives, helping the brand reach users outside its traditional direct-to-consumer model. These steps underscore how the company has adapted to shifting fitness habits while reinforcing its identity as a digital wellness brand.

More recently, Peloton has taken measures to streamline operations and reposition its cost structure. The company has implemented restructuring initiatives, optimized supply chain processes, and reduced physical retail exposure to improve efficiency. At the same time, it has invested in software enhancements, expanded mobile-app features, and strengthened its safety and product-quality commitments — particularly with the relaunch of Tread+ under a more robust safety protocol. These efforts highlight Peloton’s ongoing transformation into a more agile, subscription-focused fitness platform, one that continues to evolve with the broader health and wellness market.

