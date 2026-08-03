Best Health & Fitness Stocks for Investors Amid Wellness Boom

An updated edition of the June 12, 2026 article.

The health and fitness industry has evolved far beyond its traditional niche to become a majorglobal market fueled by a widespread shift toward healthier living. Consumers are no longer content with occasional exercise. Instead, they are placing greater importance on balanced diets, regular fitness routines and a more comprehensive approach to overall wellness. Demand continues to expand across gyms, nutritional supplements and personalized wellness programs, while technological advancements have made health management more accessible and engaging. Wearable devices, fitness applications and virtual coaching platforms now provide real-time tracking, customized guidance and continuous motivation. At the same time, rising awareness of obesity, chronic diseases and mental health has reinforced the importance of preventive care in everyday life.

Leading technology companies are playing an important role in driving this transformation. Apple AAPL, through its Apple Watch ecosystem and Fitness+ platform, combines health tracking with guided workout experiences. Amazon AMZN is strengthening its healthcare presence with One Medical, using AI-powered tools and virtual care services to improve accessibility and convenience. Together, these initiatives are reshaping how consumers manage their well-being by connecting fitness, healthcare and daily routines, while supporting the industry's long-term growth.

Market projections highlight the significant opportunity ahead. The global health and wellness market is expected to reach $7.76 trillion by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 4.94% from 2026. Demand continues to benefit from preventive healthcare initiatives, workplace wellness programs and supportive government policies. Meanwhile, specialized offerings such as boutique fitness studios and premium wellness clubs reflect a broader focus on physical fitness, nutrition and mental well-being. This evolving environment is opening new growth opportunities for companies like Garmin Ltd. GRMN, Life Time Group Holdings LTH and DexCom, Inc. DXCM.

For investors, the message is clear: wellness represents a sustainable long-term investment theme. As consumers continue to prioritize healthier lifestyles, demand for fitness, nutrition and digital health solutions is expected to remain strong. This Health & Fitness Screen showcases leading companies in the sector — including those highlighted above — helping investors identify opportunities in an industry with solid long-term growth potential.

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3 Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now

Garmin has steadily expanded from a GPS technology company into a broader health and fitness platform built around connected wearables, training tools and wellness services. Its fitness portfolio now spans Forerunner running watches, cycling computers, Tacx indoor trainers, smartwatches under the Venu, vívoactive, vívomove, Lily, vívosmart and Bounce brands, as well as heart rate monitors, smart scales, blood pressure monitors and sleep monitors. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company complements these devices with Garmin Connect, where users can monitor workouts, health metrics and wellness data, join training groups, participate in challenges and analyze performance. Garmin has also added Garmin Connect+ for premium insights and dashboards, while the Connect IQ platform allows third-party developers to create applications, widgets and watch faces that expand device capabilities. Together, these offerings have transformed Garmin from a hardware-focused manufacturer into a connected health and fitness ecosystem. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Building on this foundation, Garmin has introduced products and services that support different fitness levels and training goals. Its portfolio now serves runners, cyclists, multisport athletes and general wellness users through features such as continuous health monitoring, heart rate tracking, ECG functionality, Garmin Pay, music storage and advanced training tools. The MYLAPS business further extends Garmin's reach by providing sports timing and performance analysis solutions for event organizers, clubs, federations and athletes. More recently, the company strengthened its fitness ecosystem by acquiring TrainingPeaks and TrainHeroic, bringing endurance and strength training platforms into the business. Management believes these platforms will create a more complete training experience by connecting wearable data with coaches who can review performance and provide personalized guidance.

Garmin's current approach reflects an effort to deepen customer engagement while expanding into new wellness categories. During the last reported quarter, the company introduced the Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 running smartwatches and announced the CIRQA Smart Band, a screenless wearable offering health and wellness insights without requiring a subscription. Management also noted strong demand for advanced wearables, with growth across all fitness product categories, and expects the fitness segment to remain the company's largest contributor to growth in 2026. By combining new devices, subscription services, coaching platforms and connected software, Garmin continues evolving its health and fitness business from selling wearable devices to delivering an integrated platform that supports training, wellness and long-term user engagement.

Life Time Group Holdings has built its business around premium health, fitness and wellness experiences rather than a traditional gym model. The company operates large athletic country club destinations that combine fitness, recreation and wellness under one roof. Its offerings include strength and cardio equipment, group fitness studios, yoga and Pilates, indoor and outdoor pools, racquet sports, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, recovery spaces, childcare, Kids Academy and personal training. Members also gain access to nutrition coaching, physical therapy, chiropractic care, swim lessons, athletic events and a digital platform that extends services beyond the club. Over more than three decades, the company has expanded this ecosystem into an omni-channel experience serving nearly 1.6 million individual members across more than 185 centers in the United States and Canada, positioning itself as a comprehensive healthy lifestyle brand rather than only a fitness operator.

Over time, Life Time has broadened its health and fitness business by adding specialized programs that deepen member engagement while addressing different stages of the wellness journey. The company has expanded Dynamic Personal Training, Dynamic Stretch, small-group training, ARORA for older adults and MIORA, which focuses on performance and longevity health through assessments, therapies, recovery tools and supplements. It has also strengthened its pickleball presence, introduced CTR reformer-based Pilates classes, expanded Hybrid XT strength and conditioning programs, and launched LT Games to create competitive fitness experiences. Alongside these initiatives, Life Time has invested in its digital platform, incorporating artificial intelligence and personalized wellness content while also expanding complementary offerings such as Life Time Work and Life Time Living to integrate health and wellness into members’ daily routines.

The #1 Ranked company’s recent strategy reflects a shift from simply adding members to increasing the value and engagement of each membership. Management has focused on attracting couples and families, emphasizing premium memberships while reducing lower-priced qualified medical memberships. At the same time, Life Time continues introducing new training formats and expanding high-demand in-center services such as dynamic personal training and LifeSpa, which have supported stronger member participation and higher revenue per membership. The company is also accelerating new club openings in affluent markets while maintaining its focus on premium experiences, allowing its health and fitness platform to evolve through a combination of expanded facilities, innovative programming and a broader wellness ecosystem that supports long-term member engagement.

DexCom has steadily broadened its role in health and fitness by building continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) systems that support diabetes management as well as metabolic health. Its portfolio has progressed from earlier CGM platforms to the Dexcom G7 and G7 15 Day systems, which provide real-time glucose readings, customizable alerts, cloud-based reporting and seamless data sharing with caregivers and clinicians. The devices also integrate with insulin pumps, smart insulin pens, Apple Watch, Garmin wearables and a wide range of digital health applications, making glucose monitoring part of a connected health ecosystem. The company further widened its reach with the launch of Stelo, the first over-the-counter glucose biosensor in the United States for adults with prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes who do not use insulin, extending access beyond prescription users and into broader metabolic health management.

The business has also advanced by making its technology simpler, more accurate and easier to fit into daily life. The G7 platform introduced a smaller all-in-one wearable, faster sensor warm-up, redesigned mobile application, longer sensor life and enhanced alert settings, while the G7 15 Day extended wear time to more than 15 days. DexCom has complemented these hardware improvements with software platforms such as Dexcom Clarity, Dexcom Follow and Dexcom Share, enabling remote monitoring, data analysis and better care coordination. At the same time, collaborations with insulin delivery companies and digital health partners have expanded the utility of its CGM systems, allowing glucose data to support automated insulin delivery, connected devices and personalized health applications.

More recently, DexCom has focused on expanding the value of glucose sensing beyond diabetes treatment. Clinical evidence presented by the company highlights benefits across metabolic health, including cardiovascular risk, weight management, chronic kidney disease and medication optimization. Investor Day outlined a strategy centered on making DexCom the leading glucose sensing solution for a broader population while improving customer experience and expanding internationally. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is also developing new digital tools such as Smart Basal and Smart Bolus to simplify insulin management, enhancing electronic health record integration for clinicians, and using AI-driven features within the redesigned Stelo app to deliver more personalized insights. These initiatives reflect DexCom's evolution from a diabetes device manufacturer into a broader digital health company focused on helping people better understand and manage their metabolic health.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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