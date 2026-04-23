Best Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy for the Wellness Boom

An updated edition of the March 6, 2026 article.



The health and fitness industry has expanded from a niche category into a strong global force, supported by a widespread shift toward healthier living. Consumers today expect more than occasional workouts—they are actively pursuing better nutrition, structured exercise routines and complete wellness solutions. Demand continues to grow across gyms, supplements and customized programs, while advances in technology have made health management more accessible and engaging. Wearables, fitness apps, and virtual coaching now deliver real-time feedback, personalized plans and continuous motivation. At the same time, rising awareness of obesity, chronic diseases, and mental health has reinforced the focus on preventive, everyday care.



Large technology companies are playing a key role in driving this change. Apple AAPL, through its Apple Watch ecosystem and Fitness+ platform, combines activity tracking with guided workout experiences. Amazon AMZN is expanding further into healthcare with One Medical, using AI-driven tools alongside virtual care to improve access and convenience. Together, these developments are reshaping how people engage with wellness, blending fitness, healthcare and daily routines, while supporting continued industry growth.



The opportunity is reflected in market projections. The global health and wellness market is expected to reach $7.76 trillion by 2035 at a steady 4.94% CAGR from 2026. Preventive healthcare efforts, corporate wellness initiatives, and supportive policies continue to strengthen demand. At the same time, specialized offerings such as boutique studios and premium wellness clubs highlight a more connected view of physical, nutritional and mental health. This evolving space is opening new growth avenues for companies, such as Under Armour UAA, The Beachbody Company BODI and Peloton Interactive PTON.



For investors, the message is clear: wellness remains a lasting theme. As individuals continue to prioritize health, demand for fitness, nutrition, and digital health solutions should stay strong. This Health & Fitness Screen highlights key names in the space — including those mentioned above — helping identify opportunities in a market set for sustained growth.



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3 Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now

Under Armour’s health and fitness-related business is rooted in its core offerings of performance apparel, footwear, and accessories designed for athletes and active consumers. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s products—such as compression apparel, temperature-regulating fabrics like HeatGear and ColdGear, and performance-focused footwear — are engineered to enhance athletic output and support fitness activities across different conditions. Beyond products, Under Armour markets itself around improving athletic performance and promoting active lifestyles, targeting both professional athletes and everyday fitness users. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Over time, the company expanded its role in the health and fitness ecosystem by integrating digital capabilities and connected experiences. Its strategy included building digital touchpoints to strengthen engagement with consumers and support fitness journeys beyond physical products. This included investments in digital platforms such as MapMyFitness, which formed part of its broader effort to connect with users through fitness tracking and engagement tools. However, this approach evolved, and the company later divested the MapMyFitness platform in fiscal 2025, reflecting a shift in priorities within its health-focused digital initiatives.



More recently, Under Armour’s health and fitness positioning has become increasingly centered on product innovation, athlete engagement, and digital interaction rather than standalone fitness platforms. The company now emphasizes strengthening brand connectivity through digital channels, social media, and loyalty programs, while continuing to support training and fitness activities through performance gear and community-driven initiatives. This shift highlights a transition from a broader digital fitness ecosystem toward a more focused approach that combines performance products with enhanced consumer engagement and brand-driven fitness experiences.



The Beachbody Company’s health and fitness business is centered on a comprehensive mix of digital fitness content, nutrition offerings and lifestyle solutions. Its BODi platform provides access to over 140 structured workout programs and more than 11,000 videos across fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness, featuring well-known brands such as P90X, Insanity, and 21 Day Fix. Alongside, the company offers nutritional products like Shakeology and Beachbody Performance supplements, creating a combined “total solution” that integrates exercise, meal planning, and wellness support. This approach positions BODi at the intersection of fitness, nutrition, and digital engagement, with offerings designed to be accessible, effective, and convenient for a broad user base.



The #1 Ranked company’s evolution reflects a shift from its early infomercial roots into a broader platform supported by community engagement and direct selling. The introduction of a multi-level marketing (MLM) model in 2008 enabled rapid scaling through a large network of independent sellers who not only promoted products but also fostered accountability and support among users. This structure, combined with a growing library of digital content and bundled fitness-nutrition offerings, helped build a sizable customer base and reinforced its positioning as a holistic wellness provider. At the same time, continued improvements to its streaming platform enhanced accessibility and deepened user engagement across devices and formats.



In its latest phase, BODi has reshaped its business model to better align with evolving consumer preferences and industry dynamics. The company has moved away from the MLM structure toward a multi-channel, direct-to-consumer approach that includes e-commerce, affiliates, marketplaces, and retail distribution. This transition has improved pricing flexibility and broadened market reach, particularly within nutrition, which is becoming an increasingly important growth driver. At the same time, new initiatives such as shorter-format workout programs and an expanded innovation pipeline aim to attract a wider audience, including individuals new to fitness. These changes highlight BODi’s shift toward a more scalable and accessible platform that balances digital content with an expanding physical product portfolio.



Peloton Interactive’s health and fitness business centers on a connected ecosystem that combines premium equipment, subscription-based services, and digital content. Its core offerings include products such as the Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row, supported by memberships that provide access to a wide library of live and on-demand classes across cycling, strength, yoga, running, and meditation. These experiences are delivered through integrated software, AI-driven personalization, and instructor-led programming, allowing users to engage in workouts across devices and locations. The company operates at the intersection of fitness, technology and media, generating revenues from both hardware sales and recurring subscriptions while fostering an engaged member community.



As the business matured, Peloton broadened its role within the fitness ecosystem by enhancing its digital capabilities and expanding its range of offerings. The platform increasingly emphasizes personalization, supported by AI-powered features and customized workout plans, while continuing to diversify content across multiple fitness disciplines. Product innovation has remained a key driver, with launches such as the Cross Training Series refreshing its hardware lineup and reinforcing its integrated experience. At the same time, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has extended its presence beyond the home into commercial channels like hotels and gyms, and introduced partnerships aimed at improving health outcomes, including initiatives focused on metabolic health and women’s wellness.



In its current phase, Peloton is repositioning itself toward a broader wellness-focused model that goes beyond traditional fitness. The company is placing greater emphasis on strength training, holistic health outcomes, and deeper member engagement through tools like personalized insights and loyalty programs. While connected equipment remains an important entry point, the business is increasingly driven by subscriptions, digital engagement, and community-based experiences. This shift highlights Peloton’s transition toward building long-term relationships with users and supporting a more comprehensive view of health and well-being.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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