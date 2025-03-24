Best Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy for Strong Growth

The health and fitness industry has evolved into a booming sector, driven by growing awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing wellness, leading to sustained demand for fitness centers, nutritional products, and wellness services. The market is expanding with technological advancements such as wearable fitness devices and digital wellness platforms, making it easier for individuals to track their progress and stay engaged. The industry's consistent growth is further supported by rising concerns over obesity, chronic diseases, and mental health, encouraging more people to incorporate fitness into their daily routines.



Tech giants like Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN are capitalizing on this trend by integrating technology into health and fitness. Apple offers wearables like the Apple Watch, which monitors heart rate, activity levels, and other vital health metrics, along with its Fitness+ subscription service for guided workouts. Meanwhile, Amazon has ventured into healthcare with acquisitions like One Medical and its now-discontinued Halo fitness tracker, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-driven health monitoring and virtual care services. These innovations are redefining the way consumers approach personal health, further fueling industry growth.



The global health and wellness market is projected to reach approximately $1.1 trillion by 2034 at a CAGR of 7.33% from 2025 to 2034, reflecting the sustained momentum in this sector. The shift toward preventive healthcare, coupled with corporate wellness programs and government initiatives promoting active living, continues to fuel industry expansion. The increasing penetration of boutique fitness studios and premium health clubs has also created opportunities for companies to offer specialized services. Moreover, consumer preferences are shifting toward holistic wellness, integrating physical activity, nutrition and mental well-being, creating a robust and diversified revenue stream for businesses in this space. Life Time Group Holdings LTH, WW International WW, Sprouts Farmers Market SFM and Beyond Meat BYND stand out as the key players in this thriving industry.



Investing in health and fitness companies can be a smart strategy for long-term wealth creation, as rising consumer focus on wellness continues to drive demand for fitness services, nutrition products, and digital health solutions. With the market projected to grow significantly over the next few years, companies in this space stand to benefit from sustained growth, evolving consumer habits, and technological advancements. Our Health & Fitness Screen simplifies the process of identifying high-potential stocks in this domain—just like the four mentioned—helping investors capitalize on this expanding industry.



4 Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now

Life Time Group Holdings has created a high-end health and wellness network, offering a variety of services aimed at promoting an active lifestyle. Its locations across North America feature cutting-edge fitness floors, dedicated group training spaces, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and exclusive areas like LifeSpa and LifeCafe. Members also have access to recreational facilities, including tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts, as well as a Kids Academy for family-friendly fitness. With a workforce of over 42,000 employees, including more than 10,800 certified fitness professionals, Life Time blends physical and digital experiences to enhance member engagement.



Beyond traditional gym memberships, Life Time has expanded its offerings to meet a broad range of consumer needs. It provides flexible membership options, including base, signature and digital-only plans. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has introduced specialized fitness solutions such as Dynamic Personal Training, small group programs like Alpha and Ultra Fit, and wellness services under the MIORA brand. Additionally, the ARORA program, catering to individuals aged 55 and older, has gained strong traction, demonstrating Life Time’s ability to serve a diverse audience.



Life Time continues to grow by investing in technology and digital innovation. Its Life Time Digital membership provides live-streamed fitness classes, personalized training plans, and nutrition guidance, allowing members to engage with its offerings from anywhere. The company’s "Healthy Way of Life" initiative further integrates wellness with everyday living through Life Time Work, its premium co-working spaces, and Life Time Living, which focuses on residential wellness communities.



WW International has evolved into a comprehensive health and wellness platform that integrates digital tools, behavioral science, and clinical solutions to support individuals on their weight management journeys. Its core offerings include the Points Program, Diabetes Program, and GLP-1 Program, all accessible through a proprietary digital platform. The app provides food, water, activity and weight tracking, along with AI-powered tools such as a photo-based Food Scanner and Recipe Analyzer. A key feature is the Connect platform, a social network that fosters engagement among members based on shared interests. Additionally, WW offers virtual and in-person workshops led by trained coaches, allowing members to interact, share experiences, and receive guidance on making sustainable lifestyle changes.



Expanding beyond traditional weight management, WW introduced the WeightWatchers Clinic, a clinical service in the United States that offers medical weight management solutions. Through this platform, members who qualify can access registered dietitians and board-certified clinicians who prescribe FDA-approved weight loss medications, including GLP-1s and compounded semaglutide. The clinic provides a comprehensive care model with insurance coordination, medication management, and ongoing clinical support. This expansion reflects WW’s strategic shift toward integrating medical interventions with behavioral change programs, enhancing its credibility in the broader healthcare and weight management market.



WW has also streamlined its business by exiting lower-margin consumer product sales and focusing on high-margin licensing agreements. The #1 Ranked company has partnered with select brands to endorse weight-conscious products, reinforcing its market presence while reducing operational complexity. It also engages in corporate wellness through WeightWatchers for Business, offering customized weight management solutions to employers and health insurers. By leveraging scientific research and digital innovation, WW continues to evolve as a leader in evidence-based weight health, supporting millions in achieving long-term wellness goals.



Sprouts Farmers Market has positioned itself as a leading specialty grocery retailer, emphasizing fresh, natural and organic products. With an open-market layout, the company places fresh produce at the center of its stores, complemented by a curated selection of organic, plant-based, and gluten-free offerings. Sprouts caters to health-conscious consumers by providing lifestyle-friendly ingredients across various categories, including fresh meat, dairy alternatives, vitamins, and supplements. The company’s private-label Sprouts Brand, accounting for over 23% of its revenue in 2024, further strengthens its identity by offering exclusive, high-quality products.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has expanded its reach, operating 440 stores across 24 states as of 2024. Its growth strategy focuses on smaller-format stores, making high-quality, fresh food more accessible while optimizing costs. Sprouts also invests in supply chain efficiency, aiming to position distribution centers within 250 miles of most stores. This logistical advantage enhances freshness and increases access to locally sourced produce. Digital innovation plays a key role in Sprouts’ customer engagement, with mobile app-based ordering, home delivery partnerships, and personalized marketing strategies contributing to its omnichannel experience.



Sprouts is deeply committed to sustainability and community well-being. In 2024, 30% of its total sales came from organic products, while plant-based product sales rose by 27%. The company’s sustainability initiatives focus on responsible sourcing, reducing food waste, and cutting carbon emissions. Through the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, the retailer has invested over $35 million since 2015 to support nutrition education and fresh food access programs. By integrating sustainability with health-driven offerings, Sprouts continues to solidify its position as a key player in the health and wellness grocery market.



Beyond Meat has positioned itself as a leader in the plant-based meat industry, offering alternatives to traditional animal-based proteins. The company’s product lineup spans beef, pork, and poultry, with items such as Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage and Beyond Chicken. These products are designed to replicate the taste, texture, and nutritional composition of conventional meat while being free from GMOs, antibiotics, and cholesterol. In 2024, Beyond Meat introduced its fourth-generation Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef, which feature an improved protein blend and avocado oil. The Zacks Rank #2 company is also expanding its portfolio with new offerings like Beyond Sun Sausage, an innovative plant-based protein, and Beyond Bakes, a ready-to-heat meal solution.



Beyond Meat’s commitment to health and fitness is evident in its product development and corporate mission. The company focuses on creating meat substitutes that offer nutritional benefits while addressing environmental concerns. It collaborates with organizations like the American Diabetes Association to ensure its products meet specific health standards. For example, Beyond Steak became the first plant-based meat product certified under the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program in 2024. By leveraging its proprietary scientific processes, the company aims to make its products indistinguishable from animal-based meat while providing a sustainable and health-conscious alternative for consumers.



Over time, Beyond Meat has expanded its market reach, with its products now available in approximately 129,000 retail and foodservice locations across more than 65 countries. The company has continuously refined its formulations to enhance taste and nutritional profiles, ensuring that plant-based proteins remain a viable option for a broad consumer base. Additionally, Beyond Meat has prioritized cost-reduction strategies, aiming to achieve price parity with animal protein. This approach, coupled with ongoing innovation and global expansion, solidifies Beyond Meat’s role as a key player in the health-conscious food industry.

