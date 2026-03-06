Best Health & Fitness Stocks to Buy Now for Strong Growth

An updated edition of the January 13, 2026, article.



The health and fitness industry has grown from a niche segment into a powerful global movement, driven by a broad shift toward healthier lifestyles. Consumers are no longer content with occasional exercise — they increasingly seek balanced nutrition, structured workout routines and well-rounded wellness solutions. Demand is rising across gyms, dietary supplements and personalized programs, while technological advances have made managing personal health easier and more engaging. Wearable devices, fitness platforms and virtual coaching services now provide real-time insights, tailored guidance and ongoing motivation. At the same time, greater awareness of obesity, chronic illnesses and mental health has strengthened the emphasis on preventive, everyday wellness.



Major technology companies are helping accelerate this transformation. Apple AAPL, through its Apple Watch ecosystem and Fitness+ platform, integrates activity tracking with guided workout experiences. Amazon AMZN is expanding its presence in healthcare via One Medical, combining AI-powered tools with virtual care services to enhance accessibility and convenience. Together, these innovations are reshaping how individuals approach wellness, blending fitness, healthcare and daily life while driving industry growth.



Market forecasts highlight the scale of this opportunity. The global health and wellness market is expected to reach $11 trillion by 2034 at a steady 5.4% CAGR from 2025. Preventive healthcare initiatives, workplace wellness programs and supportive policy measures continue to boost demand. Meanwhile, specialized offerings — such as boutique fitness studios and premium wellness clubs — reflect a broader, more holistic focus on physical, nutritional and mental well-being. This evolving landscape is creating fresh growth opportunities for companies like Garmin Ltd. GRMN, Herbalife Ltd. HLF and American Well Corporation AMWL.



For investors, the takeaway is clear: wellness represents a durable, long-term theme. As consumers place greater priority on their health, demand for fitness, nutrition and digital health solutions is likely to stay strong. Our Health & Fitness Screen highlights key companies in this space — including the three mentioned above — helping investors identify opportunities in a market poised for sustained growth.



Garmin develops a wide range of GPS-enabled and sensor-based devices designed for people who live active lifestyles. Its offerings span several markets, including fitness, outdoor recreation, aviation and marine navigation. Within the health and fitness category, Garmin provides running watches under the Forerunner series, cycling computers, smartwatches, heart-rate monitors, smart scales and other performance-tracking tools. These products monitor metrics such as activity levels, workouts and wellness data, while the Garmin Connect digital platform allows users to track progress, analyze training results and interact with a broader fitness community.



Over the years, Garmin has expanded its fitness ecosystem by integrating advanced sensors, navigation capabilities and cloud-based software into its devices. Many products combine satellite navigation systems with biometrics, activity tracking and health monitoring features to support running, cycling and other athletic pursuits. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has also developed related accessories and indoor training equipment, such as smart trainers and connected bike systems, allowing users to measure performance and improve training outcomes across different sports environments. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Garmin’s continued investment in research and development has enabled it to introduce new products and features while improving existing devices. Its vertically integrated design and manufacturing capabilities allow engineering and production teams to collaborate closely, helping bring innovations to market more quickly. As consumer demand for wearable technology and performance tracking tools grows, Garmin continues to position its products as reliable tools that support healthier, more active lifestyles worldwide.



Herbalife is a global nutrition company focused on helping consumers improve their health and wellness through science-based products. The #1 Ranked company sells a wide range of offerings, including weight-management shakes, protein supplements, functional beverages, vitamins and sports nutrition products. Its product portfolio also includes energy drinks and skincare items designed to support active lifestyles and overall well-being. These products are distributed in dozens of markets through a direct-selling network of independent members who provide coaching and guidance to customers pursuing nutrition and fitness goals.



Over time, Herbalife has expanded its offerings to address changing consumer preferences for healthier living. The company continues to develop new products and improve existing ones through internal research teams and collaborations with scientific advisors and universities. Recent initiatives include new metabolic health products, healthier snack options and nutrition formulas designed to support long-term wellness and cellular health. These innovations are intended to help consumers meet evolving dietary needs and maintain active lifestyles.



Herbalife’s business model also emphasizes community-based engagement around nutrition and fitness. Through programs such as nutrition clubs, fitness camps and wellness evaluations led by independent members, the company promotes daily product consumption alongside lifestyle coaching. These initiatives encourage ongoing interaction between distributors and customers while supporting broader health and fitness goals. Combined with continuous product development and global distribution, these efforts have helped Herbalife remain a prominent participant in the wellness and nutrition industry.



American Well Corporation, widely known as Amwell, is a digital healthcare platform focused on expanding the virtual delivery of care across a wide range of settings. Its primary offerings include enterprise telehealth software, clinical services through Amwell Medical Group and the Converge platform, which connects patients, providers and payers within a unified ecosystem. By facilitating services such as primary care, behavioral health, chronic condition management and wellness coaching, Amwell operates at the intersection of healthcare and the broader health and fitness landscape. These capabilities make medical advice, mental health support and lifestyle guidance more accessible through a digital-first approach.



Amwell has evolved from a traditional telehealth provider into a more comprehensive digital care platform. The launch of Converge integrated previously separate services, simplifying access for health systems, insurers and employers. This integration has enabled expansion into chronic disease management, preventive care and wellness programs. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has also broadened its specialty services, particularly in behavioral health and remote patient monitoring, while strengthening partnerships with leading healthcare organizations. These developments highlight Amwell’s transition into a platform that not only addresses immediate care needs but also promotes long-term health and wellness.



In recent years, Amwell has taken steps to strengthen its financial position while continuing to invest in innovation. Cost-reduction initiatives, divestitures of non-core assets and a greater focus on scaling the Converge platform have helped streamline operations. At the same time, the company has introduced new digital tools, expanded collaborations with third-party service providers and enhanced patient engagement features. Together, these efforts underscore Amwell’s commitment to delivering holistic health solutions. By integrating clinical care, lifestyle support and advanced technology, the company has positioned itself as a key enabler of digital wellness, aiming to remain at the forefront of the evolving health and fitness-focused market.

