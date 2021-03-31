Stocks

Best Gun Stocks in 2021

Contributor
InvestorPlace Staff InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A largely ignored market segment, gun stocks have soared in both interest and demand. With fear, chaos and overall uncertainty about the future representing the dark side of the new normal, people have gravitated toward firearms, mainly for self-defense reasons. However, this nationwide surge in gun sales is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Retail sales of firearms from January through May 2020 was staggering at over 15.2 million units.


Data last updated: April 2, 2021 5:10 AM EDT

Ticker Company Name Price % Daily Change Recent News
SWBI Smith & Wesson Brands Inc 18.16 4.07 -
RGR Sturm Ruger & Company 67.72 2.50 -
VSTO Vista Outdoor Inc 32.33 0.81 -
OLN Olin Corp 39.26 3.40 Gun Stocks: Why Shares of RGR, POWW, OLN, SWBI, VSTO Are on Watch Today
SPWH Sportsman's Wareh 17.47 1.33 Gun Stocks: What to Know About POWW, SPWH, OLN, SWBI and RGR Today
AAXN Axon Inc 174.54 - Listen to Jeff Bezos: Buy These 7 ‘Hyperinnovative’ Stocks
BGFV Big 5 Sporting 16.48 4.97 8 Small-Cap Stocks With Plenty of Cred

The post Best Gun Stocks in 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    InvestorPlace

    InvestorPlace is one of America’s largest, longest-standing independent financial research firms. Started over 40 years ago by a business visionary named Tom Phillips, we publish detailed research and recommendations for self-directed investors, financial advisors and money managers.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular