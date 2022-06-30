Best Growth Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Stocks For Your July 2022 Watchlist

Are These The Best Gaming Stocks To Buy In July 2022?

As the stock market continues to show volatility, investors may want to consider gaming stocks. Whether we like it or not, this section of the stock market remains a prominent part of the entertainment industry. Every other day, we see new opportunities and development within the sector. For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) rolled out a host of updates and improvements to its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform earlier in June. This includes the ability to stream games directly to new Samsung televisions without any extra hardware. This is a step that could put Microsoft at the forefront of a growing cloud gaming industry.

In other news, we saw Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) launching a new gaming gear brand called Inzone. As part of its attempt to expand its reach beyond the PlayStation, Sony is entering the gaming gear industry. The first Inzone product will be a trio of gaming headsets accompanied by two gaming monitors. Overall, there are plenty of positives to go around the gaming industry. Keeping that in mind, here are four of the top gaming stocks worth noting in the stock market today.

Gaming Stocks To Watch In July 2022

NetEase

First, let us look at the China-based tech giant, NetEase. In detail, the company operates three business segments, Online Game Service, Youdao search engine, and Innovative Business and Others. Its Online Game Service segment specializes in online game services for mobile and personal computers. Some of its notable games include the Onmyoji series and Westward Journey. Financially, NetEase is also showing no signs of slowing down. The company’s first-quarter revenue came in at $3.7 billion, up 14.8% year-over-year. Out of which, the Online Game Service segment continues to impress with $2.7 billion. Meanwhile, its gross profit improved to $2.0 billion, representing an increase of 16.1% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Furthermore, the company’s Cloud Village announced last week that it has signed a music licensing agreement with Beijing Time Fengjun Culture and Entertainment Development Co (TF Entertainment). As part of the agreement, NetEase Cloud Music can use a wide range of TF Entertainment’s catalog. Hence, introducing more quality music from artists such as TNT, TFBOYS, and TF Family. For those unaware, TF Entertainment is one of China’s leading entertainment groups with a focus on training idols that resonate with the younger generation. Ultimately, this will likely add to NetEase’s growing portfolio of music services and enhance its presence among the younger generation. Given such an exciting development, would NTES stock make your list of top gaming stocks to buy now?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Best Food Stocks To Buy? 4 For Your Watchlist Right Now

Playtika

Next, we have mobile games company Playtika. Essentially, the company’s Playtika Boost Platform provides live game operations services and proprietary technology to support its portfolio of games. The company’s games include Slotomania, Bingo Blitz, House of Fun, World Series of Poker, Board Kings, and many more. Most of which are available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Now, PLTK stock has been lacking momentum since the start of the year. Having said that, the company recently confirmed that Joffre Capital will purchase 106.1 million of the company’s shares in a deal valued at over $2.2 billion. Investors should note that the proposed valuation is more than 50% of its current price.

Not to mention, Bingo Blitz announced last week a partnership with Meals on Wheels America, the leading charity dedicated to fighting senior hunger and isolation. The partnership aims to tackle the issue of loneliness as a critical health and social issue among the older populations. Therefore, Bingo Blitz will allow players to collect ingredients by playing Bingo and use them to make a wide range of dishes in a virtual kitchen. This would allow users to engage with its fans across social media and community platforms to highlight the issue of loneliness. With that in mind, could PLTK stock be a viable investment?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 4 Top Computer Hardware Stocks To Watch Right Now

Activision Blizzard

Another top gaming company worthy of mention is Activision. Put simply, this is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. Most of its games are accessible through gaming consoles, personal computers, and even mobile devices. As a top name in the industry, it should not be surprising that most of the top gaming brands belong to the company. This includes popular games such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft, and more. Since the news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision earlier this year, ATVI stock has remained stagnant without much meaningful movement.

However, it does not mean that the company is resting on its laurels. For instance, Activision’s subsidiary King announced earlier this month the acquisition of artificial intelligence software company, Peltarion. This acquisition will accelerate the current use of AI and machine learning in King’s gaming platform. Therefore, enabling a new generation of innovative game design, development, and live operation capabilities. Moving forward, King expects to deliver even more creative content to its 250 million monthly players across the globe. So, do you think ATVI stock is a top gaming stock to buy?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Bilibili

Last but not least, we have another China-based company in Bilibili. Also known as B Site in China, is a video-sharing website that allows users to submit, view, and add commentary on videos. Besides that, the company also has a Mobile Games segment that publishes mobile games on its platform for third-party game developers. On the whole, the company has evolved into a welcoming home for Chinese youth with a wide range of interests. Hence, it should not be surprising if investors are often keeping a close tab on BILI stock.

Last week, ANYCOLOR, a leading Virtual YouTuber (VTuber) management company in Japan backed by Bilibili, was finally listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This marks the first listed company in the VTuber industry. Over the past few years, Bilibili has promoted the localization of ANYCOLOR’s VTuber business in China. In fact, it cooperated with the company to launch China’s number one local VTuber group, the VirtuaReal Project. Looking at the rising trends of content production, Bilibili said that it will continue its cooperation with ANYCOLOR and increase its focus on Japanese start-ups in the ACG, VTuber, and cultural entertainment industries. All things considered, would you consider adding BILI stock to your portfolio?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.