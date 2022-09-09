Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

Klabin S.A. KLBAY: This paper and pulp company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Klabin SA Price and Consensus

Klabin SA price-consensus-chart | Klabin SA Quote

Klabin has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Klabin SA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Klabin SA peg-ratio-ttm | Klabin SA Quote

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This large fashion retailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.3% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Dillard’s has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dillard's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Cheniere has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.