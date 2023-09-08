Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This company that manufactures frequency and spectrum control products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

M-tron has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD: This kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This home and alternate site infusion services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

