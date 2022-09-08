Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BAE has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 3.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Veritiv Corporation VRTV: This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN: This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



