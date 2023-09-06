Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO: This operator of water production and water treatment plants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.40 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN: This interior furnishings company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

MillerKnoll, Inc. Price and Consensus

MillerKnoll, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote

MillerKnoll has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MillerKnoll, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

MillerKnoll, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This home and alternate site infusion services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote

Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Option Care Health, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.