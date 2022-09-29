Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HF Sinclair Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

HF Sinclair Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS: This customer experience company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Harte has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

