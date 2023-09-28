Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Splunk Inc. SPLK: This software and cloud solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Splunk has a PEG ratio of 1.45 compared with 10.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This company which provides building systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.85 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

