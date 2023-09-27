Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27:

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD: This company which is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health OPCH: This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks ConsensusEstimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

GEE Group JOB : This company which is a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, andhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 100.0% over the last 60 days.

