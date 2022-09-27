Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS: This customer experience company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Harte has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This diversified energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

National Fuel Gas has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

National Fuel Gas Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

National Fuel Gas Company peg-ratio-ttm | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



National Fuel Gas Company (NFG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Perion Network Ltd (PERI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.