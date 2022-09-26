Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:

Klabin S.A. KLBAY: This paper and pulp company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Klabin SA Price and Consensus

Klabin SA price-consensus-chart | Klabin SA Quote

Klabin has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Klabin SA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Klabin SA peg-ratio-ttm | Klabin SA Quote

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN: This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hudson Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

Hudson has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hudson Technologies, Inc. Quote

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Klabin SA (KLBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.