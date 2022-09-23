Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd peg-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Harte Hanks HHS: This Texas-based data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Harte Hanks has a PEG ratio of 0.54 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

United Rentals URI: This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of 1,390 rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United Rentals has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

United Rentals, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Rentals, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

