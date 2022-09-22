Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This OH-based leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.19 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pure Storage PSTG: This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

STMicroelectronics STM: This privately-held marketing and sales company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics has a PEG ratio of 1.84 compared with 4.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

