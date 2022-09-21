Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:

Harte Hanks HHS: This Texas-based data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks has a PEG ratio of 0.58 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TFI International TFII: This transportation and logistics industry which operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

TFI International has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 4.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United Rentals URI: This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of 1,390 rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



