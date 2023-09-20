Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20:

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This frequency and spectrum control products company which provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

M-tron Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote

M-tron has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M-tron Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

M-tron Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which involves in e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD: This company which is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 2.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.