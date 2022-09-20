Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



