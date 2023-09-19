Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19:

GEE Group Inc. JOB: This professional and industrial staffing and placement services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

GEE Group has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Splunk Inc. SPLK: This software and cloud solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Splunk has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 11.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.





