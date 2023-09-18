Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18:

M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI: This frequency and spectrum control products company which provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

M-tron has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which involves in e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Sterling has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This company which provides building systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.96 compared with 2.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.





