Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Pure Storage PSTG: This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pure Storage, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pure Storage, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pure Storage, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

TFI International TFII: This transportation and logistics industry which operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

TFI International Inc. Price and Consensus

TFI International Inc. price-consensus-chart | TFI International Inc. Quote

TFI International has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 4.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TFI International Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TFI International Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TFI International Inc. Quote

STMicroelectronics STM: This privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus

STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

STMicroelectronics has a PEG ratio of 1.93 compared with 4.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

STMicroelectronics N.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. peg-ratio-ttm | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



TFI International Inc. (TFII): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.