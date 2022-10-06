Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

Ecopetrol has a PEG ratio of 0.05 compared with 0.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ecopetrol S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ecopetrol S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

Klabin S.A. KLBAY: This paper and pulp company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Klabin SA Price and Consensus

Klabin SA price-consensus-chart | Klabin SA Quote

Klabin has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Klabin SA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Klabin SA peg-ratio-ttm | Klabin SA Quote

Target Hospitality Corp. TH: This specialty rental and hospitality services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Target Hospitality Corp. Price and Consensus

Target Hospitality Corp. price-consensus-chart | Target Hospitality Corp. Quote

Target has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 2.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Target Hospitality Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Target Hospitality Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | Target Hospitality Corp. Quote

