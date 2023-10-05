Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 5th:
E.ON EONGY: This company which is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
E.ON has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Splunk SPLK: This company which provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Splunk has a PEG ratio of 1.31 compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
