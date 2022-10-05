Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

United Rentals, Inc. URI: This building equipment rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United Rentals has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

United Rentals, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

United Rentals, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS: This customer experience company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Harte has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 2.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Harte Hanks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Harte Hanks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

Blue Owl Capital Inc. OWL: This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. Price and Consensus

Blue Owl Capital Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blue Owl Capital Inc. Quote

Blue Owl has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Blue Owl Capital Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Rentals, Inc. (URI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.