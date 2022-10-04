Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

Harte Hanks HHS: This Texas-based data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 2.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pure Storage PSTG: This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Boise Cascade BCC: This company which operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations primarily in the United States and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

