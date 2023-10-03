Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 3rd:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

American Woodmark AMWD: This company which is one of the largest manufacturers of kitchen and bath cabinets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 4.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

HF Sinclair DINO: This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

HF Sinclair Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

HF Sinclair Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.