Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.20 compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Klabin S.A. (KLBAY): This paper and pulp company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days.

Klabin has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Investment Research

