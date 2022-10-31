Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31st:

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Celestica Inc. CLS: This hardware platform provider and supply chain solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG: This data storage technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.