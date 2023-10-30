Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutionscarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods has a PEG ratio of 1.44 compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

