Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG: This data storage technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



