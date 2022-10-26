Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

Boise Cascade Company BCC: This wood products and building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 1.35 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Jabil Inc. JBL: This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

