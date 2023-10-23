Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23:

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company which is a manufacturer of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.18 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This retail conglomerate company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods has a PEG ratio of 1.47 compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

