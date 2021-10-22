Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This distributor of fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

Albertsons has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 3.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

SignetJewelers Limited SIG: This retailer of jewelry, watches, and related accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Signet has a PEG ratio of 1.11, compared with 2.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

DevonEnergy Corporation DVN: This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Devon has a PEG ratio of 0.41, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Devon Energy Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Devon Energy Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

APACorporation APA: This explorer and producer of oil and gas properties carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | APA Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

